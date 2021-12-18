Community gathers to lay wreaths on tombstones at Hampton National Cemetery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Community members gathered on Saturday to lay wreaths at Hampton National Cemetery as part of the Wreaths Across America program.

In honor of fallen veterans, wreaths are laid at each tombstone as their name is read aloud. Event organizers say they hope to cover as many of the 33,000 graves at Hampton National Cemetery as possible.

As part of the celebration, Delegate-Elect AC Cordoza served as the event’s keynote speaker. He will be the first African-American to represent Virginia’s 91st district.

The wreaths were laid as part of National Wreaths Across America Day, celebrated each December. The day consists of coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.