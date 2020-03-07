Community gathers to celebrate the life and legacy of Katherine Johnson

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Today, the community is gathering to commemorate the life and legacy of Katherine Johnson.

Johnson, 101, died on Monday, February 24, and was known to the community as a barrier-breaking, trailblazer who paved the way for women in STEM across the nation.

Johnson, a pioneering Hampton Roads and American icon who helped American astronauts land on the moon, has died at age 101.

Johnson was often overlooked until the 2016 movie “Hidden Figures,” which highlighted the work and challenges that she, Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson and Dr. Christine Darden faced while working at NASA Langley in Hampton. Actress Taraji P. Henson portrayed Johnson in the movie.

Johnson said her greatest achievement came in 1969, when she calculated the trajectory for Apollo 11, helpingAmericanastronautslandonthemoon.

In 2015, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama, and was chosen in November to receive to the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor presented by Congress.

Today’s viewing at the Hampton University Convocation Center begins at 9 a.m followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m.

The public guest book is open for signatures and includes service details.