Community gathers for candlelight prayer service as search for missing Hampton 4-year-old continues

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A candlelight prayer service was held Sunday next to the Hampton Soccer Fields for four-year-old Codi Bigsby. The little boy has been reported missing for almost a week.

Dozens of people from all over Hampton Roads gathered despite the cold and huddled together, as they lifted their voices in song. Many lit candles, signed posters and brought balloons.

“We just want him found safe,” said Nikki Lyell who organized the event.

Lyell, who is from Newport News, has a daughter close to Codi’s age and his story struck a chord.

“We’re still here to help look for him and we haven’t given up on him,” Lyell stated.

Some, like Mahogany Waldon, took turns addressing the crowd.

“A lot of people are very concerned, a lot of people are very upset and we just want a favorable outcome for Codi. We’ve been printing out flyers, working with different organizations just to make sure that people aren’t forgetting that there’s some little boy out here that is potentially out on his own,” said Waldon who grew up in Buckroe Beach, “Even though its been a week since he’s gone missing, it’s still important that they constantly see his face and know that any information, any tip is important.”

HAPPENING NOW: A candlelight prayer service for Codi Bigsby next to the Hampton Soccer Fields. People from all over the community lighting candles, signing posters and placing balloons praying for Codi’s safe return. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Wdo1kMpNR2 — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) February 6, 2022

Lyell told 10 On Your Side she hopes to make wristbands for the community that say #CodiStrong.