HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Enjoy the sounds of reggae music and steel drums during the ‘Coming To The West Indies Festival.’

The event is set to happen at Mill Point Park in Hampton on Sunday, July 3 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Local business owners, as well as food and craft vendors, will be on site. Nayyirah Rogers, the organizer, tells 10 On Your Side the festival is an opportunity to experience West Indian culture and network with others.

“I wanted to bring out a different vibe,” she explained. “When I listen to reggae music it makes me happy. I wanted to spread the love and positivity.”

Rogers encourages everyone to pull out their best Afro-Punk outfit and bring a lawn chair.

“I just want to see everybody come together with their different outfits,” she added. “I’m big on fashion, pictures, and art. I want to see everyone come up with their own style and most importantly network!”

Hampton Police remind you that Eaton Street will be closed on Sunday between E. Queen St. and Mill Point Dr. for the festival.

Tickets are $40 – only on Eventbrite.