HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The father of missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby is expected in Hampton Circuit Court Tuesday morning for a bond hearing appeal after he was denied bond in February.

Cory Bigsby is currently in jail, facing 7 counts of felony child neglect not directly related to Codi’s disappearance. His attorney requested another bond hearing, after Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot admitted the lead detective in the case denied Bigsby the right to an attorney.

Bigsby’s 4-year-old son, Codi, is still missing. He was reported missing over two months ago on January 31. His dad is the only person of interest in the case. Community volunteers still meet to look for the 4-year-old.

Hampton circuit court judges were recused from the child neglect case.

Aesia Toliver will have updates on WAVY News 10 at Midday.