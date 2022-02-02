Codi Bigsby case: search for missing Hampton 4-year-old expanding, father is considered person of interest

No charges have been filed, as of Wednesday afternoon.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday afternoon, Hampton police held a press conference with the latest information on the case of missing Codi Bigsby.

As the search enters its third day, the missing 4-year-old’s father, Cory Bigsby has been named a person of interest. Police say he has willingly been at the police headquarters since Monday and continues to cooperate with officers.

He is not in police custody and no charges have been filed.

When asked by 10 On Your Side if they were ruling out the child’s mother as a person of interest, police said they are not ruling anything out.

Cory Bigsby, the missing 4-year-old’s father, is considered a person of interest in the case (photo: Hampton police)

Those who have information about where Cory Bigsby would go, shop or do are asked to contact Hampton police. People who live in the Old Buckroe neighborhood are also asked to check their property and alert police if they see anything suspicious.

In addition, police say they continue to search within a one-mile radius of the apartment complex where Codi lives. While the search radius has not changed, they are expanding their search areas within the grid.

All waterways within the grid are being considered for the search.

Search expands for 4yo Codi Bigsby. @HamptonVAPolice now canvassing 1 Mile radius from Ranalet Dr. Father, 43, person of interest @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/jcIJLSsGtH — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) February 2, 2022

Police spent much of Tuesday afternoon and evening searching the Hampton/NASA Steam Plant as “an element of the comprehensive search.” However, that search has concluded.

“Last night we did have a team at the Hampton NASA steam plant,” said Seargent R.C. Williams, Public Information Officer for Hampton police. “Today, we are no longer there. Our mission is complete and our efforts have concluded at that location.”

Police say Codi Bigsby was last seen in the 100 block of Ranalet Drive, at the Buckroe Pointe townhomes in the Buckroe area of Hampton.

Officers were called to the home just after 9 a.m. on Monday, January 31. When they arrived Codi’s father told them the child was last seen around 2 a.m. Authorities said the family is continuing to cooperate with the search.

Codi Bigsby is about 3 feet tall and was last seen in all black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.