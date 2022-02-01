Codi Bigsby case: Parents considered persons of interest after Hampton 4-year-old’s disappearance

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The parents of missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby are considered persons of interest after the child was reported missing Monday morning from an apartment complex in the Buckroe area of the city, triggering a major law enforcement search that now will include the public’s help.

Police Chief Mark Talbot said that evidence hasn’t matched stories they’ve received from Codi Bigsby’s father about when Codi was last seen. Talbot and police spokesperson Sgt. Reggie Williams could not share what that specific evidence was in a press conference Tuesday morning.

“We probably won’t know for certain how much is being left out until we find this child,” Talbot said.

Watch the full Tuesday morning briefing below:

Cory Bigsby said he last saw his son at 2 a.m. Monday, and he reported the child missing after 9 a.m. Codi lived with his father at a Buckroe Pointe apartment in the 100 block of Ranalet Drive full-time.

10 On Your Side is still working to learn more about the child’s mother, who police say is from Washington, D.C., including when was the last time she saw her son. Talbot did not have those details when asked by WAVY’s Andy Fox, and police have not publicly shared her name.

With that in mind, police are looking for any information such as surveillance video from the public surrounding the case from noon Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday.

Though Bigsby’s father and mother are both considered persons of interest, Talbot said there’s still no information that makes police believe Codi Bigsby was abducted at this time (which Talbot says would trigger an Amber Alert). Chief Talbot added during the briefing that he did not want to comment on whether there was a history of neglect.

When asked if he believes Codi Bigsby is still alive, Talbot replied: “we will work as if he’s out there, waiting for us to find him.”

50 volunteers were initially requested to help search for Codi, and all spots were quickly taken. Talbot said Codi is still likely still near the area of the Buckroe Pointe townhomes where he was reported missing.

Authorities, including the FBI, haven’t stopped their search since the child was reported missing. He’s about 3 feet tall and was last seen in all black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops.

Anyone who finds Codi should call 911.