Codi Bigsby case: neighboring fire, police officials join search for missing Hampton 4-year-old

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The search for missing four-year-old Codi Bigsby is on its fourth day as Hampton police and the FBI continue to explore new leads and expand their search efforts.

Those expanded efforts include support from neighboring fire and police officials. On Thursday, the Cape Charles police and Suffolk firefighters joined the search in Hampton.

In addition, police are working with 50 volunteers each day to help aid in the search. As they look through the search area, police are also asking the public to provide any information they can.

Anyone who has seen Codi, his father or siblings since Christmas is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Those who live in their apartment complex, Buckroe Pointe, and have surveillance cameras are also asked to call the FBI.

Polic once again visited Codi’s home on Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the missing 4-year-old’s father, Cory Bigsby was been named a person of interest. During a press conference, police said he had willingly been at the police headquarters since Monday and was continuing to cooperate with officers.

Below is an interactive timeline of the search for Codi:

Police say Codi Bigsby was last seen in the 100 block of Ranalet Drive, at the Buckroe Pointe townhomes in the Buckroe area of Hampton.

Officers were called to the home just after 9 a.m. on Monday, January 31. When they arrived Codi’s father told them the child was last seen around 2 a.m. Authorities said the family is continuing to cooperate with the search.

Codi Bigsby is about 3 feet tall and was last seen in all black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops.

Those who have information about where Cory Bigsby would go, shop or do are asked to contact Hampton police. People who live in the Old Buckroe neighborhood are also asked to check their property and alert police if they see or saw anything suspicious.

Police enter the house Codi lived in his with father and siblings 2/3 (photo: WAVY/Chris Horne)

Cape Charles police join the search (photo: WAVY/Chris Horne)

Volunteers gather to search for Codi 2/3 (photo: WAVY/Jon Dowding)

Volunteers gather to search for Codi 2/3 (photo: WAVY/Jon Dowding)

Volunteers gather to search for Codi 2/3 (photo: WAVY/Jon Dowding)

Officials gather at search HQ 2/3 (photo: WAVY/Chris Horne)

Officials gather at search HQ 2/3 (photo: WAVY/Chris Horne)

Mobile command units at search HQ (WAVY photo)

In addition, police say they continue to search within a one-mile radius of the apartment complex where Codi lives. While the search radius has not changed, they are expanding their search areas within the grid.

All waterways within the grid are being considered for the search.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.