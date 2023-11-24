HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Family and co-workers circled in front of Rally’s to pray and hug one another.

It’s after police said a 17-year-old was shot and killed after an altercation at the fast-food restaurant. Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him.

His mom was too upset to go on camera but told 10 On Your Side’s Lauryn Moss that her son, Brian, was a comedian and always cracked jokes. She said he was like her best friend.

“Raise our candles up in the name of Jesus. This is for Brian,” Regina Bailey from Stop the Violence 757 said.

Those circling around with candles expressed their love and support for his family, including Bailey. She knows the pain his family is going through. She lost her son to gun violence.

“The phone call is the worst phone call of your life, but us as a community we have to be together to hold onto each other,” she said.

Bailey wrapped her arms around Brian’s family and offered her support.”

“Resources and giving them hope even though it’s hard,” she said.

Police are still asking the community for help finding the suspect. If you know any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.