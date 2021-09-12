Clear the Shelters: Animal Aid Society in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Tucked away off Butler Farm Road in Hampton, you’ll find lots of wagging tails at the Animal Aid Society.

“We’re all about rehoming dogs, finding really good homes for dogs. We are not state or federally funded at all,” explained VP of the board, Diane Witiak.

This no-kill shelter works tirelessly to find these pups the perfect companions and Witiak says she’s been part of their mission for 16 years.



Right now, she says they have between 30 and 35 dogs with a little wiggle room in the shelter. Each one must pass a temperament test before they’re taken in.



Witiak says it’s been an interesting year for them during the pandemic. At first, she says adoptions were quick, now things have slowed down.



“We couldn’t keep dogs here; they were going as fast as we could bring them in. We got to the point where we had maybe 10 dogs in here. We are slowly building back up,” said Witiak.

For those whose forever families are taking a little longer, they created a sensory garden so the dogs can get out of the kennels and destress.



There’s a little bit of everything from painted tires to wind chimes, and of course toys.

“It’s been really successful the dogs we’ve put in there have just had a ball,” she explained.

If you think you could open your hearts to two fur babies, Cubby and Gizmo may just be the pair for you.

Cubby and Gizmo are a bonded pair who need to be homed together.



“We’ve got two Australian shepherds, they’re about 3 years old. Their owner is a vet who received injuries which doesn’t let him take care of these dogs anymore. he’s pretty much heartbroken but we’ve brought them in with the promise we will adopt them out together and find them good homes, they are sweethearts,” explained Witiak.

Witiak says they have a lot of energy and would be good in a home with kids to run around with.

Even if these two aren’t for you, she’s hoping you’ll adopt not shop.

“Some of the people that come out here have told me the best dog they’ve ever had was a shelter dog so there’s something to be said for that,” she said.

To help Cubby, Gizmo and other dogs at the Animal Aid Society find their “furever homes,” CLICK HERE.