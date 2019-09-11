Clayton Turner to serve as new director of NASA Langley Research Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Clayton Turner will soon be the new director at the NASA Langley Research Center, after serving as the deputy director since 2015.

This comes after the current director, David Bowles, announced his retirement, according to a news release from NASA on Monday.

Starting Sept. 30, Turner will lead more than 3,400 scientists, researchers, engineers and others who work to improve aviation, understand the Earth’s atmosphere and develop technology for space exploration.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says, “Clayton’s wide range of engineering and leadership experience will serve Langley and the agency well as our Artemis program works to send astronauts to the Moon by 2024 to prepare to go to Mars,”

Bridenstine continued to thank Bowles for his 40 years of contributions as the director of NASA.

“His contributions to NASA and America are appreciated,” says Bridenstine.

Turner began his career with NASA in 1990 by serving as a design engineer with the Lidar In-Space Technology Experiment project, where he spearheaded development of the laser aligning, bore-sight limit system.

He’s led the agency’s engineering contributions to many successful flight projects, including: the Earth Science Cloud-Aerosol Lidar and Infrared Pathfinder Satellite Observation Project, the Earth observing technology development Gas and Aerosol Monitoring Sensorcraft Project and more.

Turner earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in electrical engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology.

He’s received many prestigious awards, including the Presidential Rank Award, the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, the NASA Exceptional Engineering Achievement Medal and the Paul F. Holloway Non-Aerospace Technology Transfer Award.

Click here to read more about Turner’s career.