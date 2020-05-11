Hampton officials hold press conference addressing recent city shootings

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Hampton held a briefing Monday morning addressing recent shootings in the city.

There have been 6 shootings, 2 of which were homicides in the past 6 days, Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult said.

He added that it is clear the coronavirus and how people are impacted by it is evident by the recent crime level in the city.

“We have a number of factors involved, and these factors include everything from domestic violence, to gang activity, to drugs, illegal firearms and frankly we’re seeing a lot of additional activity in the form of parties and gatherings and people on the street and some of those factors that we’re including and looking at involves the unemployment, involves schools being out,” said Chief Sult.

Sult also mentioned that due to coronavirus, the department has been letting some minor infractions go, but he said starting today, police will begin cracking down on them.

WAVY's Andy Fox was there

Watch the full press briefing below.

