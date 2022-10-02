Flooding in the Pasture Point neighborhood of Hampton on Jan. 3, 2022 (Courtesy of Billie Jeffries)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting declared a state of emergency as of 8 p.m. Sunday ahead of anticipated major tidal flooding Monday.

According to a press release, areas that are prone to flooding include but are not limited to: Grandview/Beach Road, Harris Creek, Buckroe Beach, Southwest Branch of the Back River, Hampton River, Tidemill Creek, Indian Creek, and Newmarket Creek.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Residents in low-lying areas should be preparing to evacuate to hotels or to friends and family members that live inland.

For more information about what the city if doing to prepare for the storm, click here.