HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – City Manager Mary Bunting will hold a public meeting on Saturday, Match 11.

The meeting is to seek the public’s input into Hampton’s budget for Fiscal Year 2024.

The “I Value” session will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11 at Hampton High School, 1491 W. Queen Street.

