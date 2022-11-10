HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new must-see holiday event in Hampton ushering in the holiday season.

The all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland will be igniting joy and wonder at Hampton Coliseum on Sunday, December 11.

The event is described as a “musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience.”

Guests will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.

Tickets went on-sale back in September with prices ranging from $45 to $129 (VIP) and can be purchased at hamptoncoliseum.org.