HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton’s Cinema Cafe location has closed after 18 years.

The local movie chain didn’t elaborate about why they shuttered the Riverdale location, but said it closed on Monday following the expiration of their lease.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for your unwavering support over the last 18 years in the Hampton community. Your patronage, enthusiasm, and trust have been the pillars of our success, and we are immensely grateful for your loyalty and the memories we will cherish,” they wrote on Facebook.

The news was met with more than 600 comments on Facebook, with Cinema Cafe fans sharing their favorite memories.

Cinema Cafe’s other locations in Chesapeake and Virginia though will remain open and honor Peninsula Cinema Cafe Movie Passes.