Churches in Hampton Roads reopen at 50% capacity

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Churches across our area are opening back up for worship today.

According to Governor Ralph Northam’s Phase 1 of reopening the state, churches can open at 50% capacity. The pastor at Sharon Baptist Church in Hampton says they have been preparing for this day.

“Things are going to look a lot different than they were eight weeks ago,” said Pastor David Carroll.

Carroll says they decided to hold a soft opening today, to see how things go with new measures in place.

“We have our hand washing stations and alcohol based cleaners for the hands,” he said.

They are checking temperatures at the door too.

“We have removed all of our hymnals and bibles from the pew racks so people have to bring their own, and our hymns are going to be on the screen live for everyone to see,” said the pastor.

He says they are also reminding those people 65 and older to think about whether they want to come to the live service. He says if people are still scared to come inside, they can watch the live stream from the comfort of their homes.

