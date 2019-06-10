#VBStrong Header

Chris Brown supporting VB Tragedy Fund with Hampton show

INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 05: Chris Brown performs at Real 92.3’s The Real Show at The Forum on November 5, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia native Chris Brown is stopping in Hampton on his upcoming INDIGOAT tour, and a portion of the ticket sales will go toward the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

The Hampton show is Sunday, September 8 at the Hampton Coliseum. He’ll also stop in Raleigh and Charlotte that weekend on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14 at noon at LiveNation.com. Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy are also scheduled to perform.

$0.50 of each ticket sold is slated to go to the United Way’s Virginia Beach fund helping the victims and their families. You can also donate by clicking here.

INDIGOAT Tour 2019 U.S. Dates:

DATECITYVENUE
Tue Aug 20Portland, ORModa Center
Wed Aug 21Tacoma, WATacoma Dome
Fri Aug 23Salt Lake City, UTVivint Smart Home Arena
Sat Aug 24Denver, COPepsi Center
Mon Aug 26Oklahoma City, OKChesapeake Energy Arena
Wed Aug 28New Orleans, LASmoothie King Center
Fri Aug 30Jacksonville, FLVystar Memorial Arena
Sat Aug 31Tampa, FLAmalie Arena
Sun Sep 01Sunrise, FLBB&T Center
Wed Sep 04Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
Fri Sep 06Raleigh, NCPNC Arena
Sat Sep 07Charlotte, NCSpectrum Center
Sun Sep 08Hampton, VAHampton Coliseum
Tue Sep 10Buffalo, NYKeyBank Center
Wed Sep 11Albany, NYTimes Union Center
Fri Sep 13Newark, NJPrudential Center
Sat Sep 14Brooklyn, NYBarclays Center
Tue Sep 17Philadelphia, PAWells Fargo Center
Wed Sep 18Allentown, PAPPL Center
Fri Sep 20Boston, MATD Garden
Sat Sep 21Hartford, CTXL Center
Sun Sep 22Washington, DCCapital One Arena
Tue Sep 24Pittsburgh, PAPPG Paints Arena
Wed Sep 25Columbus, OHNationwide Arena
Thu Sep 26Chicago, ILUnited Center
Sat Sep 28Indianapolis, INBankers Life Fieldhouse
Mon Sep 30Detroit, MILittle Caesars Arena
Wed Oct 02St. Louis, MOEnterprise Center
Sat Oct 05Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines Center
Sun Oct 06Houston, TXToyota Center
Tue Oct 08San Antonio, TXAT&T Center
Thu Oct 10Phoenix, AZTalking Stick Resort Arena
Fri Oct 11Los Angeles, CAStaples Center
Sat Oct 12Sacramento, CAGolden 1 Center
Tue Oct 15Oakland, CAOracle Arena
Thu Oct 17Fresno, CASave Mart Center
Fri Oct 18San Diego, CAViejas Arena
Sat Oct 19Anaheim, CA

