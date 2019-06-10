Chris Brown supporting VB Tragedy Fund with Hampton show

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia native Chris Brown is stopping in Hampton on his upcoming INDIGOAT tour, and a portion of the ticket sales will go toward the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.
The Hampton show is Sunday, September 8 at the Hampton Coliseum. He’ll also stop in Raleigh and Charlotte that weekend on Friday and Saturday.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14 at noon at LiveNation.com. Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy are also scheduled to perform.
$0.50 of each ticket sold is slated to go to the United Way’s Virginia Beach fund helping the victims and their families. You can also donate by clicking here.
INDIGOAT Tour 2019 U.S. Dates:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Tue Aug 20
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Wed Aug 21
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|Fri Aug 23
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|Sat Aug 24
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Mon Aug 26
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Chesapeake Energy Arena
|Wed Aug 28
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|Fri Aug 30
|Jacksonville, FL
|Vystar Memorial Arena
|Sat Aug 31
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Sun Sep 01
|Sunrise, FL
|BB&T Center
|Wed Sep 04
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Fri Sep 06
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|Sat Sep 07
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|Sun Sep 08
|Hampton, VA
|Hampton Coliseum
|Tue Sep 10
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|Wed Sep 11
|Albany, NY
|Times Union Center
|Fri Sep 13
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Sat Sep 14
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|Tue Sep 17
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Wed Sep 18
|Allentown, PA
|PPL Center
|Fri Sep 20
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Sat Sep 21
|Hartford, CT
|XL Center
|Sun Sep 22
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|Tue Sep 24
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Wed Sep 25
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide Arena
|Thu Sep 26
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Sat Sep 28
|Indianapolis, IN
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|Mon Sep 30
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Wed Oct 02
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|Sat Oct 05
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Sun Oct 06
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Tue Oct 08
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|Thu Oct 10
|Phoenix, AZ
|Talking Stick Resort Arena
|Fri Oct 11
|Los Angeles, CA
|Staples Center
|Sat Oct 12
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Tue Oct 15
|Oakland, CA
|Oracle Arena
|Thu Oct 17
|Fresno, CA
|Save Mart Center
|Fri Oct 18
|San Diego, CA
|Viejas Arena
|Sat Oct 19
|Anaheim, CA