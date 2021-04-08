Children of Change: Hampton teen launches ‘trendy’ clothing line

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Opening a business during the pandemic can be a challenge for experienced adults, but a local high school senior faced that challenge head on. Kimiyah Anthony is a soft spoken, humble, success story, and she is the star of our latest Children of Change.

“COVID makes things way worse, so you have no choice but to push through,” Anthony said.

Anthony is not about to let COVID ruin her childhood dream of beginning a clothing line. As a matter of fact, she views the pandemic as a way to focus on her brand, Branch’e Lifestyle. Branche is French for trendy.

“I try to come up with new ideas every day and color schemes and stuff like that, too.”

The teen from Hampton even has a second brand she says really represents her.

“I have Lone Wolf, and lone wolf, that’s me. I’m a lone wolf.”

Well, without realizing it, this self-professed lone wolf has actually become a role model for other students who attend the Entrepreneurship and Information Design Academy at Kecoughtan High School.

“Kimiyah is actually part of our first graduating class, which is even more special,” said Academy Principal Chris Fredericks.

Fredericks is happy to see Anthony apply what she has learned in school to her real-world experience.

“So, her 9th grade year she was in a success 101 class that really allowed her to write out her goals and then the 10th, 11th, and 12th grade classes, she’s taken entrepreneurship, accounting, and marketing.”

It’s clear this high school senior is ready for whatever the future holds, pandemic or not.

“It’s good to see that our students haven’t just seen the pandemic be a bad thing, but almost as a time for an opportunity to kind of seize the day so to speak,” said Fredericks.

To take a closer look at Anthony’s work, or to order any of the clothing she designs, check her out on instagram at @branchelifestyle. You can also email her at branchelifestyle@gmail.com.

In the meantime, if you know of a child who is doing something great in your community, email Katie Collett at: Katie.Collett@wavy.com or reach out to her on her Facebook & Instagram pages.