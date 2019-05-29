Children of Change: Field Hockey more than a sport at Phoebus

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — For the girls who play Field Hockey at Phoebus High School in Hampton, it’s more than just a sport.

“It helps you stay on track throughout your school life and it helps you develop this bond with people that they help to push you to do the best that you can,” says Tiffini Champion, a junior and field hockey player at Phoebus.

They recently won a grant from the Community Knights that allows them to participate in special field hockey training. They learn skills from college coaches and strengthen the bond of their team.

“I’m really proud of my team. They’ve worked really hard these past couple of months,” says coach Kiana Wister.

While they better themselves, the Phoebus Girls Field Hockey Team decided they wanted to help others.

“We are looking for a way to give back to the community and doing this, it shows that not all kids want to sit at home all day,” says Champion.

The girls want to prove that kids can work as a team, that kids want to be active, and that they can have fun while doing it.

“I think exercise and being an athlete is really important. It teaches you time management. It keeps your body healthy,” says Samantha Coates, a junior and field hockey player at Phoebus.

So, they created a free clinic this Saturday (June 1, 2019) for girls and boys in Hampton between the ages of 8 and 18. The goal is to teach kids the basics of field hockey, but they promise you’ll get much more from the event.

“I think they’ll get to see us as a Phoebus family. We are all very close on the team, and I think that’s very important for younger kids to see that we can all work together,” says Coates.

A powerful message by young women who say their sport, and upcoming program, will teach lessons that will always stay with you.

“It gives us a chance to show that kids can get out here and be active, but while they’re being active they are also learning life skills that they can use later on in life,” says Champion.

If you’re interested in the attending the Field Hockey Clinic at Phoebus High School, click here for registration information. Remember, the event is free. All equipment will be provided.

If you know of a child or a group or children making a difference in the community, we want to know! Contact Katie Collett via email or Facebook Messenger to let her know who you would like to see featured in her next Children of Change segment.

