HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say charges are now pending after a group of girls as young as 7 years old vandalized an elementary school over the Labor Day weekend.

The incident occurred Saturday ahead of the upcoming school year. Officers responded to a call for a commercial burglary at the Kraft Elementary School in the 600 block of Concord Drive around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they got to the scene, officers found an unsecured exterior classroom door. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects gained entry through the door and vandalized several classrooms and also removed various items from the school.

The perpetrators were later located in the area. Police identified the suspect as four school-aged girls:

7-year-old from Gloucester

10-year-old from Chesapeake

10-year-old from Hampton

12-year-old from Chesapeake

Police say charges are pending.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.