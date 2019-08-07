Charge dismissed for woman accused of hitting State Sen. Mamie Locke after officer fails to show

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The driver accused of hitting Virginia State Senator Mamie Locke is off the hook because the police officer was a no-show in court.

A car hit Locke on March 17 on Hampton University’s campus where she works as a professor.

On Tuesday, a judge dismissed the reckless driving charge against 60-year-old Rachel Dillera when the officer, Justin Shockley, failed to show up in court.

Locke is upset with both Shockley and Dillera. “You know, him not showing up to do his duty as an officer of the court, and her not being held accountable for what she did.”

10 On Your Side learned Shockley no longer works for Hampton University police, but was unable to confirm he was one of the nine officers recently fired for “misogynistic” and “racist” comments made on social media. “Even though he was dismissed, he still had a duty to show up in court,” Locke said.

A local attorney told 10 On Your Side a judge could have continued the case and issued a show cause summons to the officer.

Locke still has a personal injury case working against Dillera and could file a civil suit against her. She told WAVY.com she is considering it.

“What I’m sorry about is not me personally, but anybody else who found themselves in a situation where they were hit by a distracted driver.”

Locke says she’s fortunate to have good health care and will continue physical therapy sessions as she gets ready for another school year.

“Well, when I first went back I was in a wheelchair, so at least I’m up and walking, so that’s a good thing.”

When she goes back to Richmond, the senator says she will also look into what might be done to make sure all parties are held accountable in cases like hers.