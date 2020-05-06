Celebrating Mother’s Day in a different way

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A group home on the Peninsula is taking precautions to keep patients safe, and that is changing how families will celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board has had to change procedures and put new policies in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Families are adapting though as best they can, and this is how.

The Community Services Board on the Peninsula operates 10 group homes for those who have developmental difficulties and mental illnesses.

One mother explains how she will communicate with her daughter who is blind and living in one of the group homes.

“Well, this year is going to be a little different than ever; we’re going to do a ‘drive-by.’ I’ll be able to see her but the sad part of it is she won’t see me,” said Jane Hobbs. “She’ll hear my voice. We’ll make sure that I’ll be close enough that she can hear momma talk.”

Deputy Executive Director Dr. Daphne Cunningham of the HNNCSB explains why these changes are necessary.

“We are certainly apologetic to those family members — that they can’t come and visit the way that they have traditionally done,” said Cunningham. “However, this is a safety measure that we’ve had to take in order to ensure that we are lessening the foot traffic thereby hoping to curb the possibility that the virus would enter the home.”

That is the good news that comes out of all of this — for Jane Hobbs, her daughter Carol and other residents of the group homes on the Peninsula.

Cunningham says they have no reported cases of coronavirus in any of the group homes.

That is great news.

The bad news though is the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board has had to lay off or furlough about 100 employees, due to the pandemic.

For more information on how the HNNCSB is combating COVID-19 visit hnncsb.org.

