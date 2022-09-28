HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Celebrate Healthcare will be hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Hampton.

According to a news release, the first vaccine clinic will take place on September 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Boo Williams Sportsplex, located at 5 Armistead Pointe Parkway.

The second clinic will take place on October 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple, located at 3100 Butternut Drive.

The new bivalent boosters were developed to generate immunity for not only the original COVID-19 virus, but the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. This bivalent booster is available for anyone who is 12 or older and has had their primary vaccine series or last booster more than two months ago.

All COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and health insurance will be available at the clinics and no appointments are necessary.