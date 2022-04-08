HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton fire officials said several cats were unaccounted for after a mobile home caught fire Friday night.

The fire was reported around 9:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of N Armistead Avenue in Hampton.

A Hampton fire official said units arrived on scene and found the trailer “fully involved.”

The fire was out as of 10:20 p.m., fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, but two people have been displaced. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The residents said they were missing five cats following the fire.