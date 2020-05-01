Caribbean restaurant owner donates lunches to front line workers at Hampton VA hospital

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Jeremy Brown, owner of Sunsplash Caribbean Restaurant on West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton, wanted to show his gratitude for those on the front lines battling coronavirus.

So, Brown partnered up with Oasis International Ministries to serve up lunch for first responders at the Hampton VA Medical Center. He collaborated with his pastor, and they came up with a solution to help the first responders who lack time to go out and get lunch.

“I was talking to my pastor about it. He said ‘let’s get together, and donate. Let’s donate some food aside like, it’s not a problem,’” he said.

Brown went to the hospital on Thursday to deliver the meals.

“I’m here to give back to the community. They don’t have enough time, because they know they have a patient in there, and they don’t have enough time, to come out here. So, by the time they come out here, their time is up. I’m here to donate food to the veterans’ hospital. Simply the fact that [they’re fighting] coronavirus, and they don’t have any time to come out and get [their] lunch,” Brown said.

This display of goodwill continue – with free lunches Friday, as well as Monday and

Wednesday of next week.

“I’m just here today, and tomorrow, and Monday, and Wednesday just to help out, you know bringing food to them,” Brown said.

