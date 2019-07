HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities say that “careless cooking” is the cause of a fire that displaced two Hampton residents Sunday morning.

Fire officials got the call at around 11:15 a.m. Sunday morning about a residential fire in the 40 block of Towler Drive.

The fire was put out in 30 minutes as two residents inside the home were displaced.

The incident was ruled accidental as officials say it was caused by careless cooking.

No injuries were reported at the scene.