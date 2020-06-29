HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police and fire crews responded to the Coliseum Crossing shopping center in Hampton Monday after a car crashed into one of the stores.
One person was injured, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Hampton Fire-Rescue tweeted around 3:30 p.m. saying crews were at 43 Coliseum Crossing. The call reporting the crash came in around 3 p.m.
Photos taken by first responders show the vehicle pointing front-out at the back of the building, but there were also emergency vehicles at the front of the store.
Suite 43 at Coliseum Crossing is a Dressbarn, according to Google.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Car crashes into business at Coliseum Crossing shopping center in Hampton
- The fireworks show will go on in Currituck County
- Ocean Breeze Waterpark to open for the summer in Phase 3
- Man cited after TSA officer finds handgun inside carry-on bag at Norfolk International Airport
- Suspects caught on camera committed more than 20 larcenies from unlocked vehicles in James City County, police say