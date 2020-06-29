Live Now
Car crashes into business at Coliseum Crossing shopping center in Hampton

Hampton

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire-Rescue)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police and fire crews responded to the Coliseum Crossing shopping center in Hampton Monday after a car crashed into one of the stores.

One person was injured, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Hampton Fire-Rescue tweeted around 3:30 p.m. saying crews were at 43 Coliseum Crossing. The call reporting the crash came in around 3 p.m.

Photos taken by first responders show the vehicle pointing front-out at the back of the building, but there were also emergency vehicles at the front of the store.

Suite 43 at Coliseum Crossing is a Dressbarn, according to Google.

  • (Photo courtesy: Hampton Fire-Rescue)
