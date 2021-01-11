Capitol rioter in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt identified as Hampton Roads man

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY/NEXSTAR) — A man wearing a sweatshirt with the words “Camp Auschwitz” who was pictured inside the Capitol Wednesday as rioters stormed the building has been identified as being from Hampton Roads.

According to three sources who spoke to CNN, the man is Robert Keith Packer of Virginia.

10 On Your Side’s Brett Hall spoke with neighbors of a property in Hampton that public records indicate is owned by Packer. They confirmed they recognized the man with the Auschwitz sweatshirt in the photo.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, there was no information released indicating Packer had been charged with anything related to the insurrection at the Capitol, only photographs showing he was in attendance.

Auschwitz refers to a complex of more than 40 concentration and extermination camps run by the Nazis during the Holocaust. The bottom of Packer’s sweatshirt reads “Work Brings Freedom,” likely in reference to the German phrase “Arbeit macht frei,” which is emblazoned on the iron gates of Auschwitz.

Sydney Cohen, a neighbor of the property in Hampton, said Packer owns the vacant lot near the Grandview nature preserve in Hampton and is the same man seen in the photograph.

Cohen said Packer never lived in the neighborhood and always kept to himself when he would come to maintain the property. She said they have spoken but politics never came up.

“When you wear a T-shirt that glorifies the atrocities during WWII against the Jewish people and other people. It really hurts your heart,” Cohen said.

She said she does not plan to speak to him again.

Per the three anonymous sources that spoke to CNN, Packer previously worked as a welder and pipe-fitter and was a “long-time extremist who has had run-ins with the law.”

WAVY News was unable to find Packer Monday, but did speak with his mother, who lives in Hampton. She said she does not know where her son currently is.

WAVY News has also reached out to Capitol Police about Packer but has not yet heard back.

On Twitter Wednesday, the FBI announced it was seeking information “that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C.”

Packer’s image was not one of those released by the FBI. The FBI declined to comment on Packer.

The agency is urging people who saw unlawful activity during the violent protests to submit information to them. The FBI has provided an online tips form.

“If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the #FBI at http://fbi.gov/USCapitol.”

The FBI also said people may call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to report tips and/or information related to the investigation.

