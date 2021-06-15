Cannonball found at Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel construction site

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say crews found a cannonball recently at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project construction site.
State police posted on Twitter Tuesday saying the Hampton Fire Department and Langley Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team responded to check out the cannonball.
The post didn’t say when the cannonball was found, but said it was determined to be “perfectly safe.”
