Cannonball found at Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel construction site

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Virginia State Police Trooper Kulick poses with a cannonball found onsite of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project (Photo courtesy: VSP)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say crews found a cannonball recently at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project construction site.

State police posted on Twitter Tuesday saying the Hampton Fire Department and Langley Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team responded to check out the cannonball.

The post didn’t say when the cannonball was found, but said it was determined to be “perfectly safe.”

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Get WAVY.com’s latest news sent to your inbox. Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10