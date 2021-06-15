Cannonball found at Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel construction site

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say crews found a cannonball recently at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project construction site.

State police posted on Twitter Tuesday saying the Hampton Fire Department and Langley Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team responded to check out the cannonball.

The post didn’t say when the cannonball was found, but said it was determined to be “perfectly safe.”

#VA is full of history & sometimes it pops up during a major project like the HRBT construction site. Have no fear, after the Hampton Fire Dept looked at it & #Langley EOD Team looked at it, TPR Kulick picked up the perfectly safe cannonball. #Imnotnervousyouare @VaDOTHR pic.twitter.com/wXKI6F0bp0 — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) June 15, 2021

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.