Burglary reported at Raceway gas station in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Someone broke into the Raceway gas station in the 4000 block of West Mercury Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

Hampton Police were called to the business just before 4 a.m. Officers arrived to find the front door glass shattered and there was evidence of theft.

Police say the burglary suspect was wearing all black clothing and a blue gaiter over his head.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.