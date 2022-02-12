Burglars gained entry through broken window during Hampton church burglary, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the community’s help in search of suspects who burglarized a Hampton church Friday morning.

According to police, the call for the burglary came in around 9 a.m. Friday at the Saint Marks United Methodist Church in the first block of East Mercury Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect(s) gained entry to the church through a broken window.

The suspects removed items and fled the scene. Police have not yet released what items were stolen.

A suspect description has not been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

