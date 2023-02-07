HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A burglar smashed the front glass door of a T-Mobile store in Hampton in order to steal one item, police say.

Officers got the call around 10:10 p.m. on Feb. 5 to respond to the business in the 500 block of Settlers Landing Road to investigate the burglary.

The suspect had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived and remains on the run.

Police have not released a description of the suspect. They are asking for the public’s help with identifying the burglar.

