HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The National Association of Buffalo Soldiers & Troopers Motorcycle Club (NABSTMC) gave back to the Hampton Roads community during their national convention in Hampton.

The convention, which took place on July 11-18, hosted several community-focused events.

Some of these events included distributing $10,000 thousand worth of food to residents of Bay Creek Apartments, presenting a $10,000 thousand check to the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, as well as donating more than 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to children in the apartment complex and various community centers in Hampton.

During the convention, Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck also presented a proclamation honoring NABSTMC for its charitable work.

Buffalo Soldiers distributing fresh produce and other foods to residents at Hampton’s Bay Creek Apartments. (Photo Credit: Hampton Convention and Visitor Bureau)

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck poses with NABSTMC National President, Nathan “Motown” Mack after reading a proclamation which honored NABSTMC’s convention. (Photo Credit: Hampton Convention and Visitor Bureau)

3 Members of the Buffalo Soldiers present a check for $10,000 to

Karen Joyner, CEO of the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank. (Photo Credit: Hampton Convention and Visitor Bureau)

“We were honored to host the Buffalo Soldiers for their 2022 national convention in Hampton,” said Mary Fugere, Director of the Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau. “The Buffalo Soldiers truly impacted families in our city with the community-based charitable events that were held.”

Other events throughout the convention included a block party, motorcycle sound competition and unity ride, a dinner/dance event, and an ice cream social where the club shared Buffalo Soldier’s history.

With over 120 clubs throughout the U.S., NABSTMC is one of the world’s largest African American motorcycle clubs and was created with a focus on promoting a positive image of African Americans.