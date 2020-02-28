Buckroe fishing pier repairs will begin soon, with completion set for August

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton officials say repairs on the James T. Wilson Fishing Pier at Buckroe Beach are set to begin soon.

The repairs are expected to be finished by early August and cost almost $1.1 million, the city wrote in a news release.

The pier was damaged in November after a barge broke loose and drifted during a storm, eventually hitting and destroying part of the pier.

The first two parts of the pier near the restroom and bait shop building collapsed. Two of the pilings supporting one corner of the building are missing. Another is damaged, the city said.

The city has hired Marine Contracting to do the repair work.

The fishing pier was built in 2009 and is 706 feet long with shelters, cleaning stations and floodlights. In 2015, the Buckroe Fishing Pier was renamed the James T. Wilson Fishing Pier in honor of the city’s retiring Parks and Recreation director.

