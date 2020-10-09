Buckroe Fishing Pier reopens Saturday after repairs wrap up

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The project to repair damages sustained to the James T. Wilson Fishing Pier at Buckroe Beach in Hampton is now complete.

A loose barge crashed into the pier last November causing parts of it to collapse. Hampton city officials say the repairs were expected to cost nearly $1 million — not including the additional $98,000 to stabilize the pier and remove initial debris. In July of this year, the repairs were about halfway done.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, the city said all repairs have been completed.

The pier reopened Saturday morning.

The pier, located at 330 South Resort Boulevard, will resume regular hours until the end of the year and will then close until April 1.

The pier will be open 24/7 except on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Fees remain the same, but there will be new COVID-19 safety protocols in place:

Guests are asked to wear masks while in the pier house area.

The Pier deck has been marked in 10-foot sections, and anglers (and all their equipment) must remain within these designated areas. This will be monitored by “pier ambassadors.”

Social-distancing capacity for the pier is 160 anglers at one time, with 72 on each side of the pier, and 16 on the end of the pier.

If the pier reaches capacity, ticket sales will be suspended for sightseers and non-fishing visitors.

Water fountains will not be available.

The admissions window has been outfitted with a sneeze guard barrier, and staff will be wearing masks and gloves. Staff is also following an enhanced schedule for frequent hand-washing.

Restrooms are sanitized every 4 hours.

Parking will be limited to the pier parking lot after 10 p.m. Overflow parking in the nearby grass lot owned by the Housing Authority will not be available.

