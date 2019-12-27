Buckroe Fishing Pier repair expected to cost between $750K to $1M, city official says

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton City official says the repair for the Buckroe Fishing Pier after it collapsed on November following a loose barge strike could be costly.

So just how much is the repair for the Buckroe Fishing Pier going to cost? Try between $750,000 to $1 million. That’s according to City of Hampton Communications Strategists Robin McCormick.

McCormick tells 10 On Your Side the cost doesn’t include the additional $98,000 to stabilize the pier and remove debris which is still ongoing and expected to be finished by mid-January.

The barge collapsed on the morning November 17 following a loose barge strike.

The current pier is 706 feet long with shelters, cleaning stations and floodlights. In 2015, the Buckroe Fishing Pier was renamed the James T. Wilson Fishing Pier in honor of the city’s retiring Parks and Recreation director.

Officials say they are hoping to start the repair of the pier in January which is expected to take about 6 months.