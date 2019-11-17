Buckroe Fishing Pier collapses following loose barge strike

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Buckroe Fishing Pier collapsed Sunday morning after a loose barge struck the pier, officials say.
Hampton Fire officials along with Hampton Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Virginia Marine Resources Commission responded to the scene Sunday morning.
According to Hampton dispatch, calls for a “loose barge” came around 5:40 a.m. Sunday, however they did not receive call about it running into the pier until 9 a.m.
Officials are advising residents to avoid the area until further notice.
