Buckroe Beach needs your vote for the next mural design!

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The community has spoken and Buckroe Beach listened! The beach needs your help to decide which mural will be painted after requests from the locals to add some public art to the area.

As part of the continued efforts to renew the beach boardwalk, artist OnieTonie has prepared two mural designs for the City of Hampton Lifeguard building located at 200 N 1st Street at the Tappan Ave intersection.

Voting will remain open from April 20 to April 27 and the goal is to have the mural painted in May or June, depending on coronavirus restrictions.

Votes can be made online and are open to everyone!

