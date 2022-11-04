HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Buckroe Beach in Hampton is currently undergoing a replenishment.

The beach’s boardwalk got a facelift in 2021, and now the beach itself gets a refresh. The beach replenishment will add sand will add to the beach from Pilot Avenue in the north down to Point Comfort Avenue. The last time Buckroe Beach got a replenishment was in 2004.

The sand for the replenishment will come from a borrow area in the Chesapeake Bay called horseshoe shoals, about two miles from the shoreline.

Officials say the project is expected to be completed by the end of January 2023. As the project continues, the beach will be closed for safety. The boardwalk will remain open.

