Brick used to shatter glass in business break-ins on Briarfield Road in Hampton

Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a brick was used to gain entry in break-ins at two different businesses on Briarfield Road last Wednesday.

The first was reported to police at 9 a.m. at Ya’s Thai Kitchen at 1593 Briarfield Road. Police aren’t sure whether it was just one burglar or several, but say they rummaged through the business after using a brick to get inside. However nothing appeared to have been taken in this break-in.

The second break-in happened at LV Sports Bar and Grill at 1565 Briarfield Road, and several bottles of liquor were stolen. Police say the break-in was reported at 12:45 p.m., but it likely occurred overnight.

There’s no suspect information at this time, but police say both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

