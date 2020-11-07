Friend tried to save Breckinridge Court homicide victim after he was shot

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — It was just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night when shots rang out in the 200 block of Breckinridge Court, not far from Aberdeen Elementary School in Hampton.

Former U.S. Marine Antoine Wongus was packing belongings when he heard the screech of tires and loud music. Because of the noise, he didn’t hear the gunshots.

Those gunshots killed a young man Wongus had treated like a little brother.

(Photo courtesy: Antoine Wongus)

“All I heard was the loud noise and the vehicle screeching off. I didn’t hear the gunshots,” said Wongus. He told WAVY TV-10 he believes the victim was running for his life when he crashed into a toilet in the front yard.

“There was a toilet sitting in the front yard. It got pushed over as if someone had ran into it,” said Wongus who is preparing the home for the next owner.

(Photo courtesy: Antoine Wongus)

Moments later, Garner entered the home bleeding from at lease one gunshot wound.

“He said ‘Call 911, I been shot.’ I immediately went to my training [as a Marine] on how to treat a gunshot wound, so I started locating the gunshot wound through his body, said Wongus.

WAVY-TV 10 reporter Regina Mobley asked whether the victim offered any clues about who shot him shortly before his death.

“No ma’am. The only thing he was trying to get out of his mouth was ‘Call 911, I got shot,'” Wongus said.

The former Marine applied pressure to Garner’s wounds but says he didn’t notice a gunshot wound near his neck. Wongus says minutes later, Garner lost consciousness near the front door.

He was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Wongus is traumatized by the death of his friend and business partner on the rap music scene. He wants to know why someone killed the neighborhood young man who he says who never got into any trouble.

“We do need to get the information out. We do need to find out what happened, because at this point we in the neighborhood really don’t have an idea of what happened,” said Wongus.

10 On Your Side reached out to Garner’s family members. They do not want to make a public comment at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

