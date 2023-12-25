HAMPTON, VA. (WAVY) — On Christmas Day, many people enjoy time with family opening gifts and enjoying a holiday meal. Yet, hundreds of first responders are working through the holiday to help others in need.

Randy Bowman, the owner of Bowman’s Soul -N- the Wall in Hampton is ‘Giving love on Christmas Day.’

“We’ve been working since yesterday,” said Bowman.

This marks the second year of the event. In 2022, the southern cuisine restaurant prepared 150 meals. This year, Bowman and a team of volunteers will give out 400 meals.

“No one needs to be by themselves, if we can help someone else. That’s my mission,” said Bowman.

From Nov. 20 to Dec. 20 Bowman collected coats and socks for the Community winter drive. All of the coats, hats and socks were also available for free. “We have so much to be thankful for! Their are people who don’t have shelter, don’t have food, don’t have clothes, won’t have a meal today, [or] won’t get a won’t get a gift today,” said Steven Brown, a Hampton City Councilmember.

90 Hampton police officers and 65 Hampton firefighters are working the holiday and will recieve free meal.

“They are not with their families, which is unfortunate, but they are doing something for the community! So I have to give back to them,” said Bowman.

Congressmen Bobby Scott (D) believes first responders need support like this all year.

“We take a lot of things for granted, if something happens on Christmas Day, we expect them to be there. Sometimes we forget they have families too. Supporting them is something special,” said Rep. Scott.

Hampton Police Chief Jimmie Wideman calls the event “instant motivation.”

“Every once in a while we have an opportunity, just like today, to get a gesture of appreciation. It’s inspiring. Of course we live in a cynical world, where they see a lot of bad things day in day out. There’s no break during the holiday for that. So when they get a gesture of kindness, I mean, it goes miles for them and inspires them and demonstrates that they’re appreciated,” said Wideman.

Wideman was sworn in as Police Chief of the Hampton Police Division July 2023. He is going into the new year hopeful.

“To keep our rates down. Improve our proactive engagement with our community, solve [crimes] that [are] still outstanding, and build on our community trust [including] partnerships within the community,” said Wideman.

Bowman plans another free dinner next Christmas with giveaway events throughout 2024.