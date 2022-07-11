HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a local business was burglarized.

According to Hampton police, officers responded to a call regarding a commercial burglary around 7:35 p.m. on July 8 at the Boost Mobile store in the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road.

When they got to the scene, officers found signs of forced entry to the front window of the business.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect broke the front window and stole cell phones along with an unspecified amount of cash.

There is no suspect information at te is time.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.