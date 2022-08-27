HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Boo Williams Summer League is celebrating 40 years of youth excellence this weekend.

The weekend started with the coed alumni game Friday night at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton.

A ‘stop the violence free basketball clinic’ was available for kids Saturday morning.

“The key thing is, we have to stop killing each other,” Boo Williams tells 10 On Your Side. “Anytime you give kids the opportunity to get on the basketball court and stay out of trouble to do good and positive things, that is important!”

It is clear Boo Williams has had a positive impact on generations in Hampton Roads and around the country over the last four decades. “I coached some kids, then I coached their kids,” said Williams.

Williams said he got the idea to start a youth basketball league in Philadelphia in 1982. He said he wasn’t sure it would work in Hampton, Virginia but it turned out great!

He credits his success to a team of hardworking staff, coaches, directors, and parents. “I achieved my goal but there is always something to look forward to!”

The celebration continues at the 40th Anniversary Sneaker Gala at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Special guests include Ralph Sampson and Cam Thomas.