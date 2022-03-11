Bond hearing for father of Codi Bigsby rescheduled to April 5

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The father of missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby has had his bond hearing rescheduled for April 5.

Cori Bigsby’s attorney Jeffrey Ambrose shared the update with 10 On Your Side on Friday. April 5 is also the day of Bigsby’s preliminary hearing in juvenile and domestic relations court.

Bigsby faces multiple child neglect charges not directly related to his son Codi’s disappearance, after police say he told them that he left Codi and his three other young children at home alone before to run errands.

4-year-old Codi was first reported missing by his father back on January 31, and still hasn’t been found.

Search efforts have decreased significantly, but there are still people searching and holding out of hope the child will return safe. Last Saturday, a small group met at the Hampton Soccer Fields near where he was reported missing to “light the way home” for Codi.

There’s been no update from police in the case in weeks, but Cory Bigsby remains the only person of interest in Codi’s disappearance.

Police Chief Mark Talbot in a recent town hall said his detectives are still deeply committed to solving the case.

“I’ve never put more resources into a case than I’ve put into this one in my career. This child deserves it,” Talbot said. “I could give you more direction if the people who said they love Codi Bigsby gave us more direction.”