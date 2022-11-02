HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A bomb threat has forced all three court houses in Hampton to close Wednesday morning.

According to Hampton police, the call for the incident came in around 8 a.m. Wednesday regarding a bomb threat at Hampton Circuit Court. All courthouses are currently closed as a precaution. Surrounding streets are also closed to traffic.

Due to the bomb threat, HRT also suspended service at the Hampton Transit Center. Passengers are advised to use the bus lineup at Franklin Street and West Pembroke Avenue.