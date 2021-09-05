Body recovered from water near Fort Monroe in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a body has been recovered from the water near Fort Monroe in Hampton Sunday morning.

According to police, the call for the incident came in around 8:50 a.m. Sunday on East Mercury Boulevard and McNair Drive.

Police tell 10 On Your Side, at the moment, they cannot confirm whether the body is male or female.

No further information has been released.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

