Body recovered from Hampton River Wednesday afternoon

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating after first responders recovered a body from the water in the Hampton River Wednesday.

Police said dispatchers were notified about a body found in the Hampton River near the Hampton Yacht Club around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The Hampton Police Division Homeland Security Unit and Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue’s Marine Unit responded to the scene.

The body of the male was recovered from the water.

The body will be taken to the local medical examiner’s office to determine the male’s official cause of death.

Investigators are working to identify the body and then notify next of kin.

There’s no further information as of 4:15 p.m.