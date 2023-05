The Double Trouble boat that caught fire on May 18, 2023 at the Fort Monroe Marina

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A boat called “Double Trouble” from New York caught fire Thursday morning at the Fort Monroe Marina.

Hampton Fire & Rescue shared photos of the vessel from Staten Island, which was unoccupied at the time. Crews responded just after 9 a.m.

The Double Trouble boat that caught fire on May 18, 2023 at the Fort Monroe Marina (Courtesy of Lynn Cherry and Hampton Fire & Rescue)

No injuries were reported and no other vessels were exposed to the flames, firefighters say.

The cause of the fire has not been share at this time.